Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Benched in mistake-prone game
Kessler completed 12 of 17 passes for 106 yards during Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed once for two yards and lost one fumble.
Kessler briefly left the field in the second quarter after suffering a shoulder contusion, but was able to return for the start of the second half. Despite managing to retake the field, Kessler was then quickly benched for Blake Bortles due to continued sloppy play. The 25-year-old's most egregious mistake of the day came during the first half, when he simply lost hold of the football without a defender anywhere near him, resulting in a turnover -- but repeatedly missing open receivers and simple passes are what ultimately resulted in Kessler being benched. It remains to be seen whether Kessler or Bortles will start under center Week 17.
More News
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Returns for second half•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: More yards rushing than passing•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Still the starter•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Competent stat line in loss•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Mistake-free in Week 13 win•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Replacing Bortles as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16