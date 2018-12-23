Kessler completed 12 of 17 passes for 106 yards during Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins. He also rushed once for two yards and lost one fumble.

Kessler briefly left the field in the second quarter after suffering a shoulder contusion, but was able to return for the start of the second half. Despite managing to retake the field, Kessler was then quickly benched for Blake Bortles due to continued sloppy play. The 25-year-old's most egregious mistake of the day came during the first half, when he simply lost hold of the football without a defender anywhere near him, resulting in a turnover -- but repeatedly missing open receivers and simple passes are what ultimately resulted in Kessler being benched. It remains to be seen whether Kessler or Bortles will start under center Week 17.