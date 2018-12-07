Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Competent stat line in loss
Kessler completed 25 of 43 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Jaguars' 30-9 loss to the Titans on Thursday. He also rushed five times for 17 yards and lost a fumble.
Kessler committed the first turnover of his two-game starting tenure when he fumbled after a sack on the Titans' 35-yard line with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter. Otherwise, he turned in a serviceable enough stat line, but he couldn't come anywhere close to making up for the deficiencies of a surprisingly vulnerable defense. The third-year signal-caller did improve several of his numbers from his Week 13 effort against the Colts, and he showed particularly strong chemistry with Dede Westbrook, who he connected with on seven occasions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Kessler has done nothing to lose his grip on the starting job, so he'll presumably be under center again versus the Redskins in a Week 15 battle on Dec. 16.
