Multiple Jaguars players suggested Wednesday that Blake Bortles rather than Kessler would likely serve as the team's starting quarterback Week 17 against the Texans, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

After Bortles floundered through the first 11 games of the season, Kessler was handed the No. 1 gig beginning in Week 13 but hasn't provided much of a lift to the Jacksonville offense. Though he's only tossed one interception over his four starts, Kessler has struggled to move the chains, completing just 63.4 of his throws for a lowly 5.5 yards per attempt. A shoulder injury contributed to Kessler's demise in the Week 16 win over the Dolphins, resulting in his brief removal from the contest before he returned and was pulled again for performance reasons. Expect coach Doug Marrone to provide clarity later Wednesday on whether it's Kessler or Bortles that receives the final starting assignment of 2018, though neither signal-caller appears to be a great candidate to enter 2019 atop the depth chart.