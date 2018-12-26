Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Loses starting gig
Blake Bortles will replace Kessler as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Despite throwing just two interceptions on 131 pass attempts, Kessler has arguably been the worst quarterback in the league this season, producing 5.4 yards per attempt while taking 22 sacks and losing three fumbles. The Jaguars scored 45 points in his four starts, dropping off by 6.7 points per game from the average with Bortles under center. The team likely will focus on external QB options in the offseason, as it's evident neither Bortles nor Kessler is the long-term answer.
More News
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Looking like backup in Week 17•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Benched in mistake-prone game•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Returns for second half•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: More yards rushing than passing•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Still the starter•
-
Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Competent stat line in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...