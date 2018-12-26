Blake Bortles will replace Kessler as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Despite throwing just two interceptions on 131 pass attempts, Kessler has arguably been the worst quarterback in the league this season, producing 5.4 yards per attempt while taking 22 sacks and losing three fumbles. The Jaguars scored 45 points in his four starts, dropping off by 6.7 points per game from the average with Bortles under center. The team likely will focus on external QB options in the offseason, as it's evident neither Bortles nor Kessler is the long-term answer.