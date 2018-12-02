Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Mistake-free in Week 13 win
Kessler completed 18 of 24 passes for 150 yards without a touchdown or interception and rushed five times for 28 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Colts.
Kessler avoided any major mistakes and did just enough to win in a game that saw neither team find the end zone. He left to get checked for a concussion at one point, but got the all-clear to return. While the defense is largely responsible for this win, Kessler likely did enough to maintain Jacksonville's starting quarterback job for Thursday's Week 14 Thursday clash with the Titans over benched alternative Blake Bortles.
