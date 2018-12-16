Kessler completed nine of 17 passes for 57 yards and an interception while adding 68 yards on six carries and losing a fumble in Sunday's 16-13 loss to Washington.

Kessler's performance was reminiscent of the ones we saw from the man he replaced under center earlier this season, as he was surprisingly effective on the ground while struggling as a passer and battling turnover issues. His interception with 2:41 remaining proved especially costly, as it helped set up Washington's game-winning field goal on the ensuing drive. It remains to be seen whether this performance was bad enough to make Jacksonville turn back to Blake Bortles against the Dolphins in Week 16.