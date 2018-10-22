Kessler will get reps with the first-team offense in practice this week, but the Jaguars will stick with Blake Bortles as their starter for Sunday's game against the Eagles in London, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kessler failed to impress after replacing Bortles in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans, completing 21 of 30 passes for 156 yards with a touchdown, an interception and four sacks. The Jaguars aren't quite ready to make a change, but there's real risk of another in-game substitution if Bortles struggles during the London game. The team may also reassess the situation during a Week 9 bye.