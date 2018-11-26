Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Replacing Bortles as starter
Kessler will replace Blake Bortles as the Jaguars' starting quarterback for Week 13 against the Colts, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.
The Jaguars will blow things up after a seventh consecutive loss, benching their long-time starter at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. It isn't clear the changes represent any kind of upgrade, as Hackett played a big role in the team's success last season, while Kessler hasn't started a game since 2016, when he went 0-8 with the Browns. The 2016 third-round pick's lone appearance with Jacksonville came in place of a struggling Bortles in the second half of a 20-7 loss to the Texans on Oct. 21, when he completed 21 of 30 passes for 156 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Kessler is a bottom-10 fantasy option at quarterback for Week 13, despite drawing a decent matchup against a Colts defense that ranks 21st in opponent passer rating (97.9).
