Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Returns for second half
Kessler will start the second half of Sunday's game against the Dolphins after exiting with a right shoulder contusion late in the second quarter, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Kessler got hurt after being driven hard into the ground by Dolphins pass rusher Robert Quinn. Blake Bortles replaced him for two plays, but Kessler appears content to return to the contest and play through the shoulder issue.
