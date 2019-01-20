Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Rough 2018 season
Kessler completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions over five games in 2018.
Kessler took over at quarterback for the benched Blake Bortles and started four games, in which the Jaguars scored only two offensive touchdowns before Bortles reclaimed starting duties for the season finale. Kessler was acquired by Jacksonville from Cleveland last March and had no real competition for the backup quarterback job, which even at the time was a curious decision. Both Bortles and Kessler and under contract for 2019, but the Jaguars are unlikely to remain static at quarterback following the offensive disaster in 2018.
