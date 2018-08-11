Kessler completed 14 of 17 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason loss to the Saints.

Kessler looked quite good in relief of starter Blake Bortles as he is all but assured to be the Jaguars' No. 2 quarterback in 2018. Rookie sixth-round pick Tanner Lee remains the only other quarterback on the roster, which speaks volumes about the team's confidence in Bortles.