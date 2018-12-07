Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Still the starter
Coach Doug Marrone said he isn't thinking about benching Kessler for Blake Bortles, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The Jaguars have scored just 15 points in Kessler's two starts, hamstrung by his inability to make accurate throws downfield. Of course, Bortles was a disaster in his own right for most of the season, and it's not like Kessler got any help from his teammates during Thursday's 30-9 to Tennessee. It is possible Marrone re-evaluates the situation if things don't improve Week 15 against Washington.
