Jaguars' Cody Kessler: Tosses touchdown in relief
Kessler completed 21 of 30 passes for 156 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding eight yards on two carries in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans.
Kessler inherited a 20-0 deficit in the third quarter after replacing an ineffective Blake Bortles. He was able to get a touchdown back with a six-yard pass to T.J. Yeldon on a play that was reversed after originally being ruled an illegal forward pass. Unfortunately for Kessler, he was later picked off on a pass that bounced off Yeldon's hands. Despite outplaying Bortles here, Kessler will likely be back in a backup role when the Jaguars travel to London to face the Eagles in Week 8.
