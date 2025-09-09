The Jaguars signed Schrader off the Rams' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday.

The move corresponds with the Jaguars trading Tank Bigsby to the Eagles on Monday in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks. Schrader signed with the Rams' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, but he was elevated to the active roster for their Week 1 win over the Texans, when he logged four snaps on special teams without showing up on the box score otherwise. Schrader will likely be limited to a special-teams role in Jacksonville while serving as a depth backfield option behind Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen.