Van Lanen (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Van Lanen left last Sunday's win over the Titans late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. The left tackle's status for Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills will likely be determined by the results of Thursday and Friday's practices. If Van Lanen is unable to upgrade his participation and must sit out Sunday's game, Walker Little would likely start at tackle opposite Anton Harrison.