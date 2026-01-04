Van Lanen left Sunday's 41-7 win versus the Titans with a knee injury, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Van Lanen left the game in the middle of the fourth quarter when Jacksonville already held a 27-point lead, so any ding or bruise might have been sufficient reason for the Jaguars to reel in their starting left tackle. His status will be worth keeping an eye on as Jacksonville gets ready to host its first postseason game since 2022.