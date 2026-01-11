Van Lanen (knee) is inactive for Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Bills, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Van Lanen injured his right knee during the Jaguars' Week 18 win over the Titans, just two days after inking a three-year, $51 million contract extension. The fifth-year offensive lineman earned himself the questionable tag for the wild-card round after logging a full practice Friday, but his knee injury was severe enough for him to not be cleared by medical staff to play Sunday. In Van Lanen's absence, Walker Little is expected to draw the start at left tackle, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.