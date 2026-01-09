Van Lanen (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Bills.

The Jaguars are mostly healthy heading into the playoffs, but the status of their starting left tackle is up in the air. If Van Lanen doesn't suit up, it could be a major blow considering his strong play has been an understated factor in Jacksonville's second-half surge this season. Walker Little would likely fill in if Van Lanen's unavailable.