Johnson is slated to start alongside Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole at wide receiver Sunday against the Browns, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

For at least this week, the rookie fifth-round pick is poised to have a regular spot in three-wideout sets with DJ Chark (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) inactive for the contest. Since drawing a career-high four targets Week 5 in Houston, Johnson has garnered only three looks in the passing game over Jacksonville's subsequent five games. The absences of Shenault and Cole should create more opportunities for Johnson, and the Jacksonville passing game as a whole has nowhere to go but up under Week 12 starting quarterback Mike Glennon, who steps in for struggling rookie Jake Luton.