Johnson (hamstring) is poised to enter camp as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout after the signing of Marvin Jones, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The 23-year-old came on strong during the second half of 2020 before the hamstring injury sidelined him for the final two weeks of the season, but he won't begin camp in line for a significant role. Johnson, a 2020 fifth-round pick, flashed his potential with eight catches for 162 yards and one touchdown between Weeks 12 and 13 last year, but he was never a likely bet to open 2021 as the team's No. 3 wide receiver. He still figures to be involved in the offense, but Jones, DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault should start out as the Jaguars top wideouts.