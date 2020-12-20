Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a hamstring injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The 23-year-old was responsible for Jacksonville's only catch of the first quarter with an eight-yard reception, but he was forced to exit due to the injury. Chris Conley will see increased work as the team's No. 4 wideout if Johnson cannot retake the field.
