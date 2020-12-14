Johnson caught two of three targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Titans.

The rookie fifth-round pick had eight receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown over the previous two contests, but he received only three targets during Sunday's blowout defeat. Even with Jacksonville trailing all day, Johnson played only 19 of 71 offensive snaps and remains clearly behind DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole on the depth chart.