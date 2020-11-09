Johnson caught one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to Houston.

The rookie fifth-round pick played only nine offensive snaps during the contest, which is his lowest snap total since Week 2. Laviska Shenault (hamstring) left with an injury during the first quarter, but he still ended up seeing more snaps than Johnson. Even if Shenault is forced to miss some time, it's unlikely Johnson sees his role change significantly while DJ Chark, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley remain in good health.