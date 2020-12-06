Johnson caught four of six targets for 66 yards and also hauled in a two-point conversion in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Vikings.
Johnson led the Jaguars in receiving yards for the second straight game, and his game-tying two-point conversion with 1:08 remaining sent this one to overtime. The rookie fifth-round pick's role in Jacksonville's offense is growing down the stretch, and he'll benefit from a favorable Week 14 matchup against the struggling Titans secondary.
