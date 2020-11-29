Johnson caught four of eight targets for 96 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Browns.

The rookie fifth-round pick received his first start with DJ Chark (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) inactive Sunday, and he made his biggest impact during the second quarter with a 46-yard touchdown reception. Even discounting the long score, Johnson's additional seven targets and 50 receiving yards still would have led the team. He entered Week 12 with only seven catches and 69 yards all season and his specific role in the offense figures to hinge on the health of Chark going forward, but it seems likely Johnson has earned a larger opportunity after the breakout performance.