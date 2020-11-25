Johnson wasn't targeted during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.
The rookie fifth-round pick had a strong Week 5 with three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown, but he has only two catches for 22 yards over the past five games. Johnson doesn't have a target in the last two games despite Laviska Shenault (hamstring) being unavailable.
More News
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Will play against Steelers•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Officially questionable•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Hauls in one pass•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Secures first career touchdown•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Registers first career NFL catch•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Secures roster spot•