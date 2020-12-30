Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone ruled Johnson (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The hamstring injury will cost Johnson the final two games of his rookie season, but before getting hurt, the 23-year-old likely did enough to lock up a regular spot in Jacksonville's receiver rotation entering 2021. Over his 14 appearances this season, Johnson hauled in 18 of 31 targets for 272 yards and two touchdowns.