Johnson (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Johnson has played less than 15 percent of offensive snaps in back-to-back games, even with Laviska Shenault (hamstring) having missed both those contests. As such, even if Johnson manages to suit up versus Pittsburgh, it's unlikely that he'll handle a significant role on offense.
More News
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Hauls in one pass•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Secures first career touchdown•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Registers first career NFL catch•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Secures roster spot•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Inks rookie deal•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Jacksonville selects in fifth•