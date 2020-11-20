Johnson (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Johnson has played less than 15 percent of offensive snaps in back-to-back games, even with Laviska Shenault (hamstring) having missed both those contests. As such, even if Johnson manages to suit up versus Pittsburgh, it's unlikely that he'll handle a significant role on offense.