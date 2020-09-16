Johnson caught his only target for a 14-yard gain during Sunday's 27-20 win against the Colts.

The rookie wideout from Texas was one of the many beneficiaries to Gardner Minshew's uber-efficient afternoon, as he was among 10 Jaguars players to catch at least one pass while Minshew completed 19-of-20 attempts. Johnson saw under 20 percent of the offensive snaps in his debut, as Keelan Cole, DJ Chark, and fellow rookie Laviska Shenault were the only Jaguars receivers to attract more than one target. Heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Titans, Johnson is expected to remain a depth wide receiver option for the so far run-heavy Jaguars offense.