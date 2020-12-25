Johnson (hamstring) will not play Week 16 against Chicago, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Johnson logged his third straight DNP on Friday, eliminating his chance of suiting up Sunday. The rookie receiver has tailed off since tallying four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown Week 12 versus Cleveland, but his absence this weekend will affect the Jaguars' depth at wideout. Chris Conley figures to see more snaps in Johnson's stead.
More News
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Sits out practice•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Garners three targets•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Leading receiver again in OT loss•
-
Jaguars' Collin Johnson: Leads receiving corps in defeat•