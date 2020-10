Johnson caught three of four targets for 30 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Texans

The rookie fifth-round pick entered Sunday's game with only two receptions for 17 yards, but he saw his highest snap count of the season (23) with DJ Chark (ankle) exiting due to injury. Johnson still ranked last among Jacksonville's active wideouts in playing time, so without another injury to the group he seems unlikely to be significantly more involved in the offense.