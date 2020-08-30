Johnson was the star of Saturday's scrimmage and appears to have locked down a spot on the regular-season roster, according to Hays Carlyon of 1010 XL.

Johnson got most of his work with the backups but also caught a pass from Minshew, taking advantage of the opportunity with both Dede Westbrook (shoulder) and Laviska Shenault (undisclosed) held out of the scrimmage. It won't be easy for the rookie fifth-round pick to earn snaps amidst a receiver group that also has DJ Chark, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole, but it does seem Johnson will be part of the team, at the very least. Given the expectation of a rebuilding season, there's a good chance the Jags will want to see more from Shenault and Johnson before the year is done.