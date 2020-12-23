Johnson (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie fifth-round pick was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Ravens due to a hamstring issue, so it's worrying to see him sidelined at practice. John Shipley of SI.com reports that didn't express optimism about Johnson's chances of playing Week 16. Chris Conley would stand to handle increased snaps if Johnson misses Sunday's upcoming home game against the Bears.
