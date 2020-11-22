Johnson (hamstring) is active Week 11 against Pittsburgh.
Johnson has yet to see meaningful work on offense, as he's accumulated more special teams snaps than offensive ones in each of the last three games. Even though Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is inactive for the contest, the receiving corps will still presumably be led by DJ Chark, Keelan Cole and Chris Conley.
