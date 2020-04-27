Play

Jaguars' Connor Slomka: Heading to Jacksonville

Slomka signed a contract with the Jaguars on Monday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

An undrafted free agent out of Navy, Slomka is currently the only fullback on Jacksonville's roster. The 6-foot, 240-pound blocking specialist also compiled 149 carries for 658 yards as a senior, in addition to scoring eight rushing touchdowns.

