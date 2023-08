Hodges (knee) is believed to be dealing with a patellar injury, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Hodges went down with a knee injury in Saturday's 25-7 preseason win over the Lions, and head coach Doug Pederson said after the game that Hodges likely injured his patellar tendon. If that's the case, the offensive lineman could be forced to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 campaign.