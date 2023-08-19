Hodges suffered a knee injury in Saturday's preseason game against Detroit and is questionable to return, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Hodges was rolled up on during a Jacksonville field-goal attempt and was subsequently helped off the field before being taken away on a cart with his knee in a brace. It appears unlikely that he'll be able to return to the contest, though he's initially being listed as questionable. The rookie has been expected to fill a reserve role on the Jaguars' offensive line.