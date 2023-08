Hodges is dealing with a patella injury and is expected to miss the remainder of training camp, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hodges suffered the injury in the team's preseason win over the Lions on Saturday. Although a timetable for his return is still not in place, it seems safe to say the rookie seventh-round selection is in jeopardy of missing the season opener against the Colts, assuming he does make the team's final 53-man roster.