Grant rushed four times for 13 yards and caught 6-of-7 targets for 56 yards in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

Grant was much more involved compared to the season opener, though T.J. Yeldon still carried a slight edge in touches (14-to-12) and yardage (71-to-69). Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was inactive after not practicing through the week, although he was a game-time decision. Grant's increased workload is encouraging, but Yeldon should remains Jacksonville's No. 2 running back for the time being.