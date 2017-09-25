Grant racked up 75 yards on six rushing attempts in Sunday's Week 3 win over Baltimore.

With the game well in hand early in the second half, the Jaguars gave Grant a bit of extra work after the reserve back carried just once in Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to Tennessee. The vast majority of Grant's yardage Sunday came on a fake punt, as he took a direct snap and scampered off tackle for 58 yards. Grant also tacked on an 18-yard reception on his only target of the day from Blake Bortles. Look for the speedy Grant to continue to be used strategically as a big-play threat, but his workload will likely be too volatile week-to-week to warrant fantasy ownership in most leagues.