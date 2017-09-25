Jaguars' Corey Grant: Breaks off big play in win over Ravens
Grant racked up 75 yards on six rushing attempts in Sunday's Week 3 win over Baltimore.
With the game well in hand early in the second half, the Jaguars gave Grant a bit of extra work after the reserve back carried just once in Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to Tennessee. The vast majority of Grant's yardage Sunday came on a fake punt, as he took a direct snap and scampered off tackle for 58 yards. Grant also tacked on an 18-yard reception on his only target of the day from Blake Bortles. Look for the speedy Grant to continue to be used strategically as a big-play threat, but his workload will likely be too volatile week-to-week to warrant fantasy ownership in most leagues.
More News
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Has one carry in loss•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Plays exclusively on special teams•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: In line to make 53-man roster•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Rips off long TD in preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Career-high 122 rushing yards in finale•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Nine carries following T.J. Yeldon injury•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...