Jaguars' Corey Grant: Breaks off big play Sunday
Grant racked up 75 yards on six rushing attempts in Sunday's 44-7 win over Baltimore.
With the game well in hand early in the second half, the Jaguars gave Grant a bit of extra work after the reserve back carried just once in Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to Tennessee. The vast majority of Grant's yardage Sunday came on a fake punt, as he took a direct snap and scampered off tackle for 58 yards. Grant also tacked on an 18-yard reception on his only target of the day from Blake Bortles. Look for the speedy Grant to continue to be used strategically as a big-play threat, but his workload will likely be too volatile week-to-week to warrant fantasy ownership in most leagues.
More News
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Has one carry in loss•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Plays exclusively on special teams•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: In line to make 53-man roster•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Rips off long TD in preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Career-high 122 rushing yards in finale•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Nine carries following T.J. Yeldon injury•
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...