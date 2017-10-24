Grant logged six carries for eight yards and had one catch for 28 yards in Sunday's Week 7 win over the Colts.

Even with Leonard Fournette (ankle) inactive, Grant remained the Jags' third option behind T.J. Yeldon, who finished with 122 yards, and Chris Ivory. Fournette is expected back in Week 9 following the bye, so expect Grant to remain buried on the depth chart for the foreseeable future.