Coach Doug Marrone said he should've given Grant a little bit more work after Leonard Fournette suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Giants, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

T.J. Yeldon dominated backfield snaps after Fournette's exit in the second quarter, finishing with 14 carries and three catches on 39 snaps. Meanwhile, Grant only logged six snaps and actually got his lone touch on the opening drive of the game. Sunday's usage wasn't encouraging, but Grant should at least have a larger role Week 2 against the Patriots if Fournette is unavailable.