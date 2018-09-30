Grant gained five yards on his lone carry and caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

Grant got just three touches in this one with Leonard Fournette making his return from a hamstring injury. Fournette re-aggravated that injury, however, which could mean a return into the offensive game plan for Grant in Week 5 against a Chiefs defense that's given up more than its fair share of big plays this year.