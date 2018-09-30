Jaguars' Corey Grant: Could see role expand with Fournette re-injured
Grant gained five yards on his lone carry and caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.
Grant got just three touches in this one with Leonard Fournette making his return from a hamstring injury. Fournette re-aggravated that injury, however, which could mean a return into the offensive game plan for Grant in Week 5 against a Chiefs defense that's given up more than its fair share of big plays this year.
More News
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Quiet in Week 3 loss•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Opportunity knocks with Fournette out•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Active in passing game•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Could get more work•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Busy in preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Should see more touches in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....