Jaguars' Corey Grant: Earns second-round RFA tender
The Jaguars placed a second-round tender on Grant, a restricted free agent, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Grant went undrafted back in 2015, which means the Jaguars wouldn't have received compensation if they'd used an original-round tender and failed to match an offer sheet. The $2.9 million second-round tender seems like a lot to pay for a third-string running back, but it makes sense after accounting for Grant's value on special teams, where he's been particularly useful on trick plays from the punt protector spot. He's also done well with his limited opportunities on offense, perhaps setting him up to challenge T.J. Yeldon for backup work now that Chris Ivory is out of the picture.
