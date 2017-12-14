Grant (shoulder) was a full participant at the Jaguars' practice Wednesday.

Grant suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Seahawks but was able to return to the game. The injury appears to have been minor given the 25-year-old's return to practice, and he should his special teams-oriented role against the Texans on Sunday.

