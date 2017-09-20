Grant had a 13-yard carry in Sunday's 37-16 loss to Tennessee.

After being limited to special teams duties in Week 1, Grant got onto the field for three offensive snaps out of 64 on Sunday. The Jaguars are among the NFL's most run-heavy teams, ranking sixth in the league in rushing attempts through two weeks. The likes of Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory, however, will likely continue to make it hard for Grant to get in on the action.