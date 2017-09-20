Jaguars' Corey Grant: Has one carry in loss
Grant had a 13-yard carry in Sunday's 37-16 loss to Tennessee.
After being limited to special teams duties in Week 1, Grant got onto the field for three offensive snaps out of 64 on Sunday. The Jaguars are among the NFL's most run-heavy teams, ranking sixth in the league in rushing attempts through two weeks. The likes of Leonard Fournette and Chris Ivory, however, will likely continue to make it hard for Grant to get in on the action.
More News
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Plays exclusively on special teams•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: In line to make 53-man roster•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Rips off long TD in preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Career-high 122 rushing yards in finale•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Nine carries following T.J. Yeldon injury•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Full participant Wednesday•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...