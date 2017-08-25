Jaguars' Corey Grant: In line to make 53-man roster
Grant appears to be in line to make the 53-man roster, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.
Entering his third season with the Jaguars, Grant once again entered camp on the roster bubble, but after ripping off runs of 50-plus yards in two of the team's three preseason contests, it would be a major surprise if the running back is left off the roster. Of course, Grant would still open as the fourth back behind Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory, and T.J. Yeldon, but his breakaway speed is a major weapon that's unmatched by any of the aforementioned backs. In Week 17 of last season, with Yeldon and Ivory banged up, Grant got the starting nod against the Colts and rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
