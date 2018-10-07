Jaguars' Corey Grant: Injures foot, questionable to return
Grant is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a foot injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars Public Relations Staff reports.
Grant witnessed an uptake in usage entering Sunday's contest with starting running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) unable to play. Even if Grant returns to the contest, he's unlikely to challenge T.J. Yeldon for the lead back role.
More News
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Ruled out for rest of Sunday's tilt•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Primed for expanded role•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Could see role expand with Fournette re-injured•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Quiet in Week 3 loss•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Opportunity knocks with Fournette out•
-
Jaguars' Corey Grant: Active in passing game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.