With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) inactive, Grant figures to see added opportunities in the Jaguars offense Sunday against the Titans.

T.J. Yeldon is slated to play through his ankle issue and figures to head the team's rushing attack, but Grant should see his share of touches in Week 3, after rushing four times for 13 yards and catching six of his seven targets for 56 yards in last Sunday's win over the Patriots. Hes thus an option in PPR formats and for those scrambling for running back help this weekend.